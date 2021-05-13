More cyclist traffic expected in Kettering Friday with bike summit tour

The routes will include County Line Road to the east and north, Hills and Dales Park to the west, and past Whipp Road to the south, according to the city.

Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. Exhibits will be in place at Indian Riffle Park courtesy of Bike Miami Valley, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Ohio Bike Federation, Tour de Gem and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

The tours are part of Day 2 of the summit, which has the theme “Safe Cycling for All.” The summit’s first day was held virtually May 7.

Partners for the summit include Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Greene County Parks and Trails, Miami County Parks, Five Rivers MetroParks, Young’s Jersey Dairy and HEAPY Engineering.

For more information, visit www.cyclingsummit.com.