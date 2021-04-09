X

More than 100 daily COVID hospitalizations reported for 4th straight day in Ohio

Kendra Chesnut, left, from Mercy Health, gives a vaccine to Matt Seiter. Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital offered first-dose vaccinations at Jungle Jim's Oscar Event Center in Fairfield Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and will offer them from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021. It's estimated 1,200 people, 600 on Tuesday and 600 on Wednesday, will receive the first-shot of the novel coronavirus vaccine. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

By Kristen Spicker

More than 100 daily coronavirus hospitalizations were reported Friday in Ohio for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recorded 119 hospitalizations Friday, bringing the total to 53,960. In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 91 hospitalizations a day.

On Monday 139 hospitalizations were reported, but the number also included hospitalizations from Easter Sunday.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients also continued to increase. As of Friday, 1,214 patients were hospitalized in Ohio.

The Miami Valley and Cincinnati areas are also seeing a slight increase in hospitalized COVID patients with 257 reported Friday. Two weeks ago, the region recorded 239 hospitalized patients.

Ohio reported 12 ICU admissions Friday for a total of 7,518.

Daily cases dropped under 2,000 again, with 1,946 recorded. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 1,820 cases a day.

The state reported 86 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 18,827. ODH is updating COVID death data twice a week.

Starting next week vaccine providers will be able to partner with employers, labor unions and organizations to host closed-pod vaccine clinics. Providers will also be able to allocate up to 25% of their doses to vaccinate their own employees.

“We think this will increase the percentage of those who choose to be vaccinated,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

With cases and hospitalizations trending upward again, he urged people to get vaccinated to prevent spreading the virus.

As of Friday, 3,985,578 people in Ohio have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 2,459,145 people have finished the vaccine.

