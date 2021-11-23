More than 133,000 Ohioans register for first Vax-2-School drawing

The program aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans by awarding scholarships of up to $100,000 to residents ages 5 to 25. Ohio is offering 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships to any college, university, trade school or career program in the state.

Next week, the state will announce the winners of the $10,000 scholarships. The announcements will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at https://ohiovax2school.com/. Thirty winners will be announced each day.