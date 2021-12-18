More than 2M pounds of pork products recalled for possible listeria contamination

According to the announcement, the USDA hasn’t received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but the company started the recall when it found listeria in samples of its products and notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns. People outside those groups can be affected but it is less common.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, infections can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature deliveries or a life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People in higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating potentially contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their provider about the possible contamination.

The USDA urged anyone with one of the affected products in their refrigerator or freezer not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

Anyone seeking more information can visit Alexander& Hornungs website or contact its Vice President of Communications Kerri McClimen by calling 773-746-7077 or emailing kerrim@alexander-hornung.com.