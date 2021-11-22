More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio for 4th day in a row

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 16% in the last week and 36% in the last three weeks. Hospitalizations are down 14% compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA. ICU admissions are up 9% in the last week and 26% in the last three weeks. They’ve decreased by 16% in the last 60 days.

On Monday ODH reported 187 new daily hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 206 hospitalizations a day and 20 ICU admissions a day.

Ohio recorded 4,370 cases in the last day. It’s averaging 4,736 cases in the past three weeks and 5,546 in the past week.

More than 57% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccination, including 67.91% of adults and 60.85% of people ages 5 and older.

Of those ages 5 to 11, 110,787 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 11.11% of that age group.

Statewide, 52.48% have finished the vaccine, including 63.4% of adults and 55.78% of Ohioans 5 and older, according to ODH.