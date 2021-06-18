More than 5 million vaccinated against COVID in Ohio

Earlier this week Gov. Mike DeWine credited the vaccine with the decrease in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio.

The state reported 382 cases on Friday for a total of 1,108,528.

Cases have continued to drop in June for Ohio, with a 21-day cases average of 360 cases as of Friday. That’s more than half the 21-day average of 801 cases reported on June 1.

Ohio added 54 hospitalizations Friday, slightly above its 21-day average of 49.

The state reported four ICU admissions, bringing its total to 8,251.

Ohio also report 44 deaths Friday for a total of 20,166. The state updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

DeWine said Thursday Ohio is reporting about 10 deaths a day.