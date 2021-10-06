More than 6,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio

Coronavirus patients account for 13% of the hospital beds, 20.24% of ICU beds and 13.99% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 5,366 (20.2%) hospital beds, 929 (19.45%) ICU beds and 2,860 (60.36%) ventilators available, according to ODH.

Explore Local doctors answer your questions about coronavirus vaccines

The state added 337 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions Wednesday. It marked the 10th time in three weeks the state report 300 or more hospitalizations in a day.

Ohio is averaging 264 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

More than 6.34 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 54.3% of the state’s population.

Nearly 63.4% of those 12 and older and 65.52% of adults have received on dose and 59.02% of people 12 and older and 61.15% of adult Ohioans have finished the vaccine.

The state recorded 215,639 Ohioans receiving additional doses of the vaccine, with 214,906 ages 18 or older.