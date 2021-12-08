More than 8,700 COVID cases reported in Ohio

Compared to 60 days ago, Ohio’s seen a 27% increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and a 20% increase in coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU.

In the last day, the state recorded 395 hospitalizations and 53 ICU admissions, according to ODH. Ohio’s 21-day average is 272 hospitalizations and 26 ICU admissions a day.

More than 6.83 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. Nearly 58.5% of the state’s population has started the vaccine, including 68.9% of adults and 62.21% of people 5 and older.

More than 6.27 million residents have finished the vaccine, accounting for about 53.66% of Ohioans, according to ODH. Nearly 64.15% of adults and 57.03% of people 5 and older have completed the vaccination in Ohio.