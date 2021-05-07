Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Support your mom and downtown Dayton

The Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale, taking place on Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., can also provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate your mom. This event will take place at several locations throughout downtown Dayton, including Front Street, Winans Chocolates and Coffees, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Talbott Tower, the Fire Blocks district, the St. Clair Lofts, Olive Mediterranean Grill, the Oregon District, West Fifth Street and K12 Gallery & TEJAS.

Apart from serving up delicious fare, participating restaurants will offer carryout and drink specials for guests to enjoy while they stroll. Musicians and artisans will also provide live entertainment and selling items along pedestrian thoroughfares in downtown Dayton.

If you’d rather celebrate Mother’s Day from the comfort of your home, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has gathered a list of businesses offering online ordering, carryout, pick-up parking zones and local delivery options in downtown Dayton. This list is available at downtowndayton.org.

Those in search of a last-minute gift can also opt to purchase the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Downtown Dollars e-gift card, which is redeemable at 73 businesses located in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, bars, salons, retailers, performance venues, service providers, fitness spaces and more. The e-gift card can be stored on any mobile device and never expires. Downtown Dollars can be purchased by visiting downtowndayton.org.