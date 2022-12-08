De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday

A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie.
The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the area.
The closures will effect either direction at various times between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on U.S. 35 between North Bickett Road (exit 55) and Old U.S. 35 (exit 62), according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Access to the highway will be maintained for emergency and first responders.
