Multimedia firm pays $1.3 million for Dayton property it plans to turn into film studio

1913 Studios paid $1.3 million for the 721 Springfield St. property it intends to use as a studio production campus in Dayton.
New Montgomery County property records show that the the company also purchased 1.2 acres of industrial-zoned vacant land on Irwin Street nearby as part of that purchase.
1913 Studios last month announced its purchase of a 210,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility at 721 Springfield St. in Dayton that it will use to headquarter its film production operations. Construction is set to begin in January and estimated to be completed by mid-2023.
Joey DiFranco, president and co-founder of 1913 Studios, said the planned studio — which he described as a “campus” — will be the largest production studio in the Midwest and is estimated to cost $25 million.
Records identify the seller as ABCM LLC and gives a sale date of Tuesday.
With 40-foot-tall ceilings in the building’s warehouse space and 60 office spaces, the facility will allow entire productions — from set creation to sound editing and everything in between — to take place in Dayton.
“(It’s going to have) everything you need to make a movie,” Dayton Film Commissioner Lisa Grigsby said in December. “You’re going to have everything in one place. It’s going to create an incredible amount of jobs for the area.”
County records describe the building as having nearly 249,000 square feet of space, with areas set aside for warehouse uses, multi-use offices, manufacturing space and more.
