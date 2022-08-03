Multiple events cause road closures in Downtown Dayton this weekend

Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City.
From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:
- Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard
- St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue
- Harries Street from the parking garage entrance to Monument Avenue
On Saturday, Main Street will be closed between Second and Third streets from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The closures are in addition to the closure of Fifth Street from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue. The street is closed from Friday night through Sunday evening for Out on 5th events each week.
Motorists should avoid the area or plan to use alternative routes.
In Other News
1
Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in...
2
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
3
Popular Bluegrass and Brew Festival returns to streets of Fairborn
4
National Weather Service predicts hotter, drier August than normal
5
Auditor recognizes Dorothy Lane Market for accurate pricing
About the Author