Multiple streets closed in Dayton for Celtic Festival

Multiple streets are closed near downtown Dayton for the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend at RiverScape MetroPark.
The following roads will be closed until approximately 2 a.m. Monday:
- Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Water Street
- St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue
- Patterson Boulevard/Riverside Drive from First Street to White Allen Avenue
- Harries Street from the parking garage entrance to Monument Avenue
The festival is from Friday through Sunday at RiverScape MetroPark and the surrouding area. Admission is free. The festival includes live performances, cultural workshops and more.
For more information, visit https://daytoncelticfestival.com/.
