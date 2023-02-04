Museum to host Packard Spring Fling

Regular tickets are $200 for the full two-day event, with a 10% discount available for early registrations through April 7. VIP tickets and individual event tickets are also available. Hotel reservations with an exclusive rate are available at University of Dayton Marriott through April 7.

“The Packard Spring Fling is critical to the museum’s success,” says Malcom MacLeod, board president. “It helps the museum support the local economy and job growth by serving as a special destination point for many visitors to the Dayton area. We also provide a unique venue for events — such as business meetings, weddings and receptions.”

America’s Packard Museum is located inside the original Dayton Packard dealership and manages the largest public collection of Packard automobiles and memorabilia in the world, including more than 70 cars, collectibles, and an extensive research library. It is open to the public five days a week in the winter, six days a week in the summer and is ADA-compliant.

The museum’s mission is to educate present and future generations about the Packard Motor Car Company, its products and philosophies. APM presents no physical barriers to its guests, enabling a welcoming, engaging experience for all ages. For more information, visit https://www.americaspackardmuseum.org/spring-fling, email info@americaspackardmuseum.org, or call 937-226-1710. Visit America’s Packard Museum at 420 S. Ludlow St. Dayton, OH 45402.