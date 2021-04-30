Musical students take a step toward their future

Scholarship recipients can use the financial support for summer music camps, master classes, continuing lessons or college tuition for music majors. Utt, a piano-playing senior at Beavercreek High School, will be attending Ohio State University this fall.

“I was pretty happy when I heard back from them saying I’d won a scholarship,” said Utt, 17. “The money will go toward my tuition. My major is music but the specific major is currently undecided. I haven’t fully figured out what I want to do as a career so I’m going to explore my options while I’m there.

“I’ll be working at my job this summer to help pay for college,” he continued. “I don’t have any exact plans but I’ll be working on honing my own abilities, my playing and composing and stuff like that before I get to college. I want to be as prepared as possible.”

While not all student winners will become music majors, Kosey believes continuing to develop musically will pay future dividends.

“The arts grow people in an amazing way, mentally and emotionally,” she said. “Music meets needs we can’t quantify well. Life without any music is pretty sterile. It’s not much fun. Knowing that, it’s important to encourage students to pursue their skill and refine it before they go out into life and get too busy to play like this.

“Many people choose other career fields but the skills they learn will always be with them,” Kosey continued. “They can always play. They can always help others with it. There are so many ways music touches our lives. To allow these children to pursue it and fund it for them and then give them a place to actually feature the skills they’ve gained is just amazing.”

Last year’s benefit concert was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions so this year’s fundraiser is crucial for DMC. Donations to the scholarship fund are tax-deductible.

“We get to use the interest from the endowment for the scholarships, but we rely on donations for everything else,” Brubaker said. “This program on May 2 is a kickoff for that. We want to continue to be able to award big scholarships to future students, so here’s a chance to donate to Dayton Music Club’s scholarship fund.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Music Club’s Scholarship Benefit Concert

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More info: www.daytonmusicclub.org