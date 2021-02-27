‘National Geographic Live!’ spotlights adventurous filmmakers

“Feats of Filmmaking” lasts one hour and will begin with pre-recorded presentations followed by live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org.

Cincinnati Opera releases premiere recording of ‘Blind Injustice’

Cincinnati Opera has released the live audio recording of its world premiere of “Blind Injustice,” the critically acclaimed new opera with music by Scott Davenport Richards and libretto by David Cote.

Directed by Robin Guarino, “Blind Injustice” premiered in July 2019. Celebrated as a work of anguish, perseverance and grace, the opera explores the true stories of six innocent people who were convicted of crimes they did not commit, then ultimately freed by the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP). A collaboration with the OIP and Cincinnati’s Young Professionals Choral Collective (YPCC), the opera is based on casework by the Ohio Innocence Project and the book “Blind Injustice” by University of Cincinnati law professor and OIP Director Mark Godsey, as well as interviews with the six exonerees: Rickey Jackson, Nancy Smith, Clarence Elkins, and the East Cleveland 3 – Derrick Wheatt, Laurese Glover and Eugene Johnson.

The opera was recorded at Cincinnati’s Music Hall in July 2019 and is being released on the Fanfare Cincinnati label. The recording features the original cast, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, members of YPCC, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra led by Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell.

The digital album is available for purchase via Amazon, iTunes, and other digital music retailers, and for streaming via Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services. The CD is available for pre-order at cincinnatiopera.org/bravo-shop.

Xenia Theatre presents ‘Rumors’ in Middletown

Xenia Area Community Theatre presents Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors” Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 7 at 3 p.m. at the Historic Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

Directed by Carter Hume, the murderous farce concerns New York deputy mayor Charlie and his wife Myra, whose 10th anniversary party goes haywire considering Charlie is found unconscious in his bed with a gunshot wound and Myra is nowhere to be found.

Tickets are $25. There is general seating. However, seating will be assigned upon arrival to ensure social distancing. You must have your whole group present at the time of check-in. Masks are required at all times inside the venue, even while seated, except when actively eating or drinking. For more information, visit sorgoperahouse.org.

UD presents Tesla string quartet

University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE Performance Series continues its Spring Virtual Vanguard Concerts with the Tesla Quartet Sunday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

Performing a concert entitled “Viaggio in Italia,” the New York City-based string quartet will guide audiences through a journey of Italy, performing virtually at such locales as Venice’s Piazza San Marco, Milan’s Peace Arch, and an orange grove in Rome. Composers expected to be featured include Mozart and Puccini.

In addition, there are two ways to watch the concert. You can watch virtually on your computer or with augmented reality (AR). The AR version can be viewed on your phone or tablet. However, if you plan to use your phone or tablet you must download the Hoverlay app. The concert, which is free, will be followed by a live Q&A session with the musicians.

For more information, visit udayton.edu/artssciences/initiatives/artslive/events.

