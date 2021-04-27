National group ranks Oakwood, Dayton high schools best locally

The outlier, Ohio’s No. 1-ranked public high school, is Walnut Hills, a Cincinnati Public school that only admits student who score high on an entrance exam. That’s somewhat parallel locally to Stivers, a Dayton Public School that admits students based on auditions.

The US News rankings break down this way:

** 40% is tied to how many students take and pass Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate tests;

** 30% on the school’s state math/reading test scores in context of the school’s poverty/minority demographics;

** 20% on the school’s raw results on state math and reading tests;

** 10% on graduation rate.

“The highest ranked (schools) are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions,” U.S. News says in explaining its methodology.