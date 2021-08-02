National Weather Service adds ‘destructive’ as thunderstorm damage category

Other damage threat categories include base and considerable.

Base damage threat is for storms with winds of up to 58-60 mph and 1-inch hail. Considerable damage threat includes winds up to 70 mph and 1.75 inch-hail.

Base and considerable threats do not include text alerts.

WEA are government-authorized alerts sent through cell phone carriers to inform people of local and state emergencies, such severe weather, AMBER Alerts, presidential alerts, blue alerts and local emergencies that require immediate action or evacuation. The NWS, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission are among the agencies who use Wireless Emergency Alerts.

For more information on WEAs, visit the NWS’s website.