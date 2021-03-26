X

Near-tornado-speed winds overnight: How strong were winds in your area?

By Daniel Susco

Overnight high winds followed a line of thunderstorms through the area, damaging power lines and causing widespread outages.

The strongest gusts reached up around 60 mph, putting them just shy of wind speeds found in EF0 tornadoes, the first level on the tornado rating scale, which have winds from 65 to 85 mph.

By location, these are the wind speeds reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Butler County:

  • Hamilton, 46 mph at 3:36 a.m.
  • Middletown, 46 mph at 2:55 a.m.
  • Oxford, 52 mph at 2:46 a.m.

Champaign County:

  • Urbana, 53 mph at 3:55 a.m.

Clark County:

  • Springfield, 58 mph at 3:38 a.m.

Darke County:

  • Weston, 48 mph at 3:23 a.m.

Greene County:

  • Bellbrook, 45 mph at 12:58 a.m.
  • Wright-Patt Air Force Base, 59 mph at 4:24 a.m.
  • Xenia, 60 mph at 3:43 a.m.

Miami County:

  • Troy, 49 mph at 3:02 a.m.

Montgomery County:

  • Dayton International Airport, 60 mph at 4:32 a.m.
  • Kettering, 63 mph at 1:02 a.m.
  • Union, 53 mph at 3:12 a.m.
  • Wright Brother’s Airport, 52 mph at 4:11 a.m.

