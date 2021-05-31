Nearly 40% of Ohioans have finished COVID vaccine

More than 45% of Ohioans, or 5,304,471 people, have received at least one shot of the vaccine as of Monday.

The state’s second Vax-a-Million drawing is scheduled to take place today, with the next winners of the the $1 million prize and full college scholarship to be announced Wednesday evening.

Last week, 14-year-old Joseph Costello, of Englewood, was announced as the winner of the college scholarship and 22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske of Hamilton County was the winner of $1 million.

Ohioans ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus. To sign up, visit https://ohiovaxamillion.com/index.html or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

On Sunday the state recorded its fewest number of daily cases in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

Ohio reported 377 cases Sunday, less than half of its 21-day average of 873. The state has manage to stay below the 1,000 daily case mark since May 21.