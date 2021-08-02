Nearly 900 new COVID cases reported in Ohio

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said last week the delta variant is likely behind the recent surge in cases.

The variant is believed to be more contagious than previous strains, prompting health officials to encourage everyone, including vaccinated people, to wear masks while inside in public spaces.

“There are really two ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” Vanderhoff said. “Vaccination is the best way, but if you choose not to or cannot be vaccinated, masking with layered safety measures is also a very good way to protect yourself and others.”

As of Monday, nearly 49.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 46.17% have finished it, according to ODH. But those numbers have slowed after the initial months of people who rushed to get the vaccines.

More than 5.77 million people in the state have received at least one shot.

Sixty-six hospitalizations were recorded in Ohio in the last day, bringing its total to 62,005, according to the health department. The state is averaging 50 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio recorded six ICU admissions Monday, matching its 21-day average.

The state has reported 20,492 coronavirus deaths during the pandemic.