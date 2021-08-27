dayton logo
X

Need something to do? There’s yummy bacon, lots of music makin’ and more

Amber Rose's booth at a previous BaconFest. ALEXIS LARSEN / CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Amber Rose's booth at a previous BaconFest. ALEXIS LARSEN / CONTRIBUTED

WHAT TO DO
By Don Thrasher
43 minutes ago
Concerts at the Fraze and Bacon Fest

1) DCDC

Like many performing arts groups, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company was partially sidelined during the COVID-19 shutdowns. The dancers weren’t able to perform for live audiences but continued to work on virtual concerts and online programming throughout the pandemic.

ExploreDayton Contemporary Dance Company hosts free concert this weekend

After a year-and-a-half away from stage performances, DCDC returned to in-person performances last week with a free outside show in Cincinnati. That program, “Taking It To the Streets,” will be presented in front of a hometown audience at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

This concert marks the opening of DCDC’s 2021-2022 Evolve(d) season. Cost: Free. The next concert in the company’s 53rd season is “Founder’s Day” at DCDC Studios on Dec. 10. Call 937-228-3232 or visit www.dcdc.org.

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will be hosting a free concert, called "Taking it to the Streets," at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Caption
The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will be hosting a free concert, called "Taking it to the Streets," at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Credit: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

2) Fraze music

There are two festivals left on the upcoming schedule but Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, is wrapping up its shortened summer season with three straight nights of live music. Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Cost: $15 general admission in advance. Disco Inferno performs classic songs popularized by the Bee Gees, Earth, Wind & Fire, ABBA and others at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. Cost: $5 general admission in advance. Blues rockers the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is in concert at the Fraze with special guest Larkin Poe at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Cost: $30 to $55 in advance. All ticket prices increase $5 day of show. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

ExploreQ&A with llues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, who is coming to the Fraze

3) EcoBash

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton, hosts “EcoBash: A Fresh Air Affair” on Saturday, Aug. 28. The annual fundraiser features live music from Velvet Crush and three different levels of support options, each with its own start time. EcoBash lawn party is $100 per ticket and includes finger foods and museum access beginning at 8 p.m. The dinner level is $200 and also includes 7 p.m. entry, a special cocktail and lawn party activities. VIP experience is $250 per person and includes 6 p.m. entry with a reception and special behind-the-scenes experience plus access to all activities. All levels have open bar. Call 937-275-7431 or visit www.boonshoftmuseum.org.

ExploreEcoBASH: Live music, cocktails on tap for Boonshoft gala
Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 1, released its fifteenth studio album, “Look Long,” in the early days of the pandemic.
Caption
Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 1, released its fifteenth studio album, “Look Long,” in the early days of the pandemic.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4) Rose Music Center

While Buddy Guy’s Aug. 27 concert was canceled at Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, the venue has two big concerts coming up. Indigo Girls brings its Look Long Summer Tour to town on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Becky Warren opens the show at 7 p.m. Cost: $23.50 to $63. King Crimson and the Zappa Band perform at Rose Music Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Cost: $23.50 to $83. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

The 25th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church on 5915 Springboro Pike took place this weekend from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26. The three-day event featured rides, music, dancing and Lebanese food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
The 25th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church on 5915 Springboro Pike took place this weekend from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26. The three-day event featured rides, music, dancing and Lebanese food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

5) Lebanese Fest

The 28th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival is presented at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp., Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27-29. The event features traditional Lebanese food, baklava, beer, music, Middle Eastern dance and children’s rides. Catholics and non-Catholics are welcome to attend an outdoor Maronite Rite Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. Festival hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. Visit thelebanesefestival.com.

ExploreMusic, food, dancing! Lebanese Festival back in full force this weekend

6) Sound Valley Fest

The coronavirus shutdowns prevented Sound Valley from hosting music festivals in August 2020 and in March 2021. Now, after a long delay, Zac Pitts and Ashley Karsten are once again promoting live events. The highly anticipated Sound Valley Summer Music Festival is presented at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. There are 13 acts performing on two outdoor stages, including Jetty Bones, the Raging Nathans, Nightbeast and K.Carter. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of the fest. Other advance sale deals are couples’ tickets for $35 and tickets for groups of four for $75. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Greater Dayton Brain Health Foundation. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.

ExploreSound Valley Summer Music Festival is Saturday at Yellow Cab

7) Bacon Fest

The Restaurant Raiders of the Miami Valley will be celebrating the versatility of bacon in Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, Aug. 28. The seventh annual Bacon Fest, which runs from 3-10 p.m., features food vendors, cold drinks and live music. Shannon Clark & the Sugar performs at 3 p.m., followed by Live Your Dream featuring Yolanda Drake at 5:30 p.m. and Brother Believe Me at 8 p.m. Cost: Free. Pets and coolers are not allowed at this event. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

Explore Celebrate Bacon Fest this Saturday in Kettering
Dragons third baseman Juan Martinez fires to first base after fielding a bunt in the second inning of Sunday's game against Lake County at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Dragons third baseman Juan Martinez fires to first base after fielding a bunt in the second inning of Sunday's game against Lake County at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

8) Dayton Dragons

The regular season closes in less than a month for the Dayton Dragons, and the team is hoping to continue its winning ways into the playoffs. However, to get there the Dragons need to get some wins against the Lansing Lugnuts, which is the team’s opponent during the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 5. Game times are 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $9-$44 single-game tickets. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton.

9) Clifton Gorge Fest

Arts and crafts, food vendors and live music are among the attractions at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival. The annual event, returning to North and Clay streets in Clifton on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, also features dancers, chainsaw carving, a kids’ activity area, a beer tent and a Friday cruise-in. Festival hours are 4-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Musical acts include Nasty Bingo, Ohio Brass & Electric, Comin’ Home Jazz and Blue Notes. Cost: Free. Call 937-342-2175 or visit www.villageofclifton.com.

10) Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton continues to host a wide variety of live music each week. It’s a double shot of American roots music from Dayton when the Kicky Kay Trio shares the outdoor stage with Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds on Friday, Aug. 27. The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season continues with Southern Avenue, a high energy R&B quintet from Memphis, on Saturday, Aug. 28. John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, will be joined by the String Wizards for “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” at Levitt Pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 2. Music begins each night at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

In Other News
1
Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd making stop at the Fraze on...
2
Power restored to most after Thursday thunderstorms
3
DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Kabul victims
4
Bicycling event, surrounded by doughnuts, remains a tour de force
5
Medical student elected to national board, promotes community service
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top