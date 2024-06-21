New brewery, restaurant to open July 3 in historic downtown Miamisburg building

Entropy Brewing will go into the building that housed Suttman’s Men’s and Boys’ Wear for more than a century

Local News
By
2 hours ago
X

Downtown Historic Miamisburg’s newest brew pub is set to make its debut.

Entropy Brewing Co., 26 S. Main St., is scheduled to hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 4 p.m. July 3.

“The brewery will feature a taproom on the main floor, with a speakeasy and full cocktail bar in the basement,” a Miamisburg spokesman said. “There will also be a patio space.”

The new business, which describes itself as “a multi-generational brew pub for the whole family,” will be the only brewery in the area with an indoor playground, located in an adjacent building that will also house the brewery’s kitchen, the spokesman said.

ExploreBrewpub-restaurant coming as part of $2.2M revamp of historic downtown Miamisburg building

Entropy will offer appetizers, dips, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and desserts, plus a “Little Scientists” kids menu, according to its website.

It will be located in a renovated three-story building constructed in 1900, which housed Suttman’s Men’s and Boys’ Wear. That business was founded in 1898, but shut down by the family in 2013.

In Other News
1
I Heart Ice Cream’s new location open for sneak peek this weekend
2
McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal and other fast-food offers aim to take squeeze...
3
Dayton Air Show’s 50th anniversary weekend ready for heat, soaring Blue...
4
Why Dayton is perfect for a great air show: History in flight goes well...
5
Dayton-bound: Navy Blue Angels arrive

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top