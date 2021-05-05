New Chipotle to open in Moraine

A nationally known fast casual restaurant chain is opening a new location in Moraine.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, which has more than a dozen restaurants in the Dayton area, recently filed for a liquor permit with the state of Ohio for a location at 1925 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine.
The 4,180-square-foot building formerly housed Steak ‘n Shake, a restaurant chain that “temporarily closed” in May 2019 and made the closure permanent in 2020.
The facility was renovated as recently as this year to include a new roof and façade, according to a listing by real estate company Loopnet. It’s the restaurant new protype, with a “Chipotlane” drive-thru, where customers can pick up orders that they placed through the company’s mobile app or website.
The new Chipotle is expected to open by late summer, according to Erin Wolford, a company spokeswoman.
Chipotle Mexican Grill anticipates opening 200 new restaurants in 2021, assuming minimal construction and permit delays related to COVID-19. The Newport Beach, California-based company opened 40 new sites during the first quarter and closed five, bringing its total store count to 2,803. It is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.
Chipotle said that 26 of the 40 new restaurants it opened during the quarter included its drive-thru “Chipotlane.”
“These formats continue to perform very well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns,” the company said.
The new Moraine location is at least the second project the company has under development in the region.
