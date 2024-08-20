New coffee shop coming soon to downtown Dayton

The coffee shop will have “the ultimate blend of artisanal coffee, specialty teas, and cozy vibes,” according to its Facebook page. The page was created in June.

The latest reel, posted at the end of July, shows that plumbing, HVAC and roofing had been completed. Electrical work was still needed to be done.

A commercial building permit request filed with the city of Dayton shows the applicant, Squeeze Me Lemonade LLC, wants to occupy the one-story building at 200 E. Fifth St. with no construction and no change in use.

Squeeze Me Lemonade LLC registered the trade name Mug Mafia with the Ohio Secretary of State in July.

For more information and updates, visit the coffee shop’s Facebook page (@mugmafiadayton).