New daily COVID-19 cases in Ohio remain over 8,000

Although new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours dipped compared to Friday’s total, new cases in Ohio remained high at 8,405 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
In the past 21 days, Ohio averaged 5,494 new cases each day. The average of the past week, however, is a little over 7,556 new cases per day.
Hospitalizations in the past 24 hours dipped below the three-week average, with 169 new reported hospitalizations in the past day and a 21-day average of 188 hospitalizations per day.
The peak of new hospitalizations in the past three weeks was on Wednesday, Sept. 8, when 457 were reported.
A total of 26 Ohioans were admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, above the three-week average of 19 per day.
For the fifth day in a row, Ohio had more than 3,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals, and a total of 895 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Today, COVID-19 patients accounted for 12.1% of all inpatient hospital beds, and 18.7% of all ICU beds.
The number people who have begun their vaccinations continued to rise, with a total of 12,358 people receiving their first dose in the past 24 hours.
A total of 63.85% of Ohioans 18 or older as well as 61.7% of Ohioans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Of those groups, 59.32% of people 18 or older and 57.05% of people 12 or older have fully completed their vaccination.
Out of all Ohioans, 52.79% have started their vaccination, while 48.81% have completed their vaccination.