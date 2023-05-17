X

NEW DETAILS: Area high school athlete being released after cardiac arrest, heart transplant

Local News
By , Staff Writer
56 minutes ago

CINCINNATI – A Stebbins High School student who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and underwent a heart transplant is being released from a hospital today.

Ebonie Sherwood is being discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center this afternoon, several weeks after her surgery, the center announced.

The 18-year-old senior suffered the cardiac arrest at her high school track practice on March 7.

Two Kettering Health trainers at Stebbins that day were credited saving her life. Emily Martz and Alex Brummett performed CPR on Sherwood before she was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the school district.

ExplorePOPULAR: ‘Nobody knew he had that kind of money:’ Kettering vet wills $100K to schools

Sherwood’s mother - Beverly, who works for Miami Twp. - said Brummett began chest compressions and Martz used an Automated External Defibrillator on the teen.

She was taken by CareFlight to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

On a ventilator and an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine that allows the heart and lungs to rest, she soon was transferred to the UC Medical Center.

During her first 10 days in Cincinnati, the teen’s heart didn’t respond to treatment and March 18, it was decided she needed a heart transplant to have hope of surviving.

Later, she underwent a 12-hour transplant surgery performed by Dr. Louis B. Louis, the Director of Cardiac Surgery at UC Medical Center.

ExploreEARLIER: Former Friendly’s restaurant demolished at Kroger site in Kettering

In Other News
1
‘Nobody knew he had that kind of money:’ Kettering vet wills $100K to...
2
Centerville to dedicate new park Wednesday at Cornerstone development
3
Missouri company buys Scene 75 locations, including Dayton’s
4
Acclaimed cellist joins DPO for Masterworks season finale
5
Dayton songwriter Jesse Remnant releases impressive second solo album

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top