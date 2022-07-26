Blue Angels will be heard and seen in the area starting Thursday

Earlier this month, the Blue Angels selected the squadron’s first female demonstration pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, of Minnesota. Hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels in a variety of capacities over 55 years, but Lee is the first woman to serve as demonstration pilot, the Navy said.

The squadron’s last show was July 23-24 at the Milwaukee Air and Water Show.

Dayton Air Show gates open both days at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Aerial shows will take place from noon to 4:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The schedule is the same both days, except for a fly-by from a U.S. Air Force E-3 AWACS Sunday only.

For show tickets and an updated parking plan, go to https://daytonairshow.com.