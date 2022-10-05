NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market

RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside.
Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
The site of a former car wash has a 1,152 square foot, two-story building ,and plans call for a 425 square-foot, one-story addition in the rear of the building and a 625 square-foot, two-story garage in the rear of the lot, according to the city.
The .617-acre lot was bought Sept. 15 by CAT Riverside, LLC from Buabbas Habib for $675,000, Montgomery County property records show.
Chipotle has more than a dozen restaurants in the Dayton area, including sites in Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro, according to its website.
When it announced plans for a Moraine location last year, a Chipotle spokeswoman said the business intended to open 200 new restaurants in 2021, assuming minimal construction and permit delays related to COVID-19.
The Newport Beach, California-based company is the only restaurant business of its size that owns and operates all of its locations.
