NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market

Local News
By
1 hour ago

RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside.

Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.

The site of a former car wash has a 1,152 square foot, two-story building ,and plans call for a 425 square-foot, one-story addition in the rear of the building and a 625 square-foot, two-story garage in the rear of the lot, according to the city.

The .617-acre lot was bought Sept. 15 by CAT Riverside, LLC from Buabbas Habib for $675,000, Montgomery County property records show.

Chipotle has more than a dozen restaurants in the Dayton area, including sites in Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro, according to its website.

When it announced plans for a Moraine location last year, a Chipotle spokeswoman said the business intended to open 200 new restaurants in 2021, assuming minimal construction and permit delays related to COVID-19.

The Newport Beach, California-based company is the only restaurant business of its size that owns and operates all of its locations.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

