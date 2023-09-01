CJ to tear down newest downtown acquisition, ‘reimagine’ Dayton campus

Chaminade Julienne High School leaders intend to secure funds to demolish the Eaker Street property it recently purchased, the school said in a release on plans for the site.

Such a demolition opens the door to a “reimagining” of the CJ campus, connecting the high school with institutions like Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton, school President Dan Meixner said in the statement.

The property, just north of Emmanuel Church, expands Chaminade Julienne’s downtown footprint from some 18.5 acres to more than 20 acres, the school said.

The Dayton Daily News reported Wednesday that the Catholic high school spent $675,000 to buy the property, the former Terminal Cold Storage/Dayton Frozen Solutions building.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community members, we are thrilled to unveil this exciting news,” Meixner said in a statement. “The acquisition of 20-60 Eaker Street opens new avenues for the realization of our strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience we offer.”

CJ said its focus will now shift towards funding for the demolition of the building, which in its current form is not suitable for renovation.

“This action will pave the way for a revitalized campus environment centered around Emmanuel Church,” the school said.

Chaminade Julienne’s recent acquisitions, including the Founders Center in 2021, have “invigorated discussions about the campus master plan,” its statement said.

CJ paid $710,000 for what is now Founders Center, at 300 S. Perry St., in 2021. The building was formerly known as Taj Ma Garaj.

Earlier this year, the school demolished Marianist Hall, demolishing the westernmost building of its main campus, closest to the athletic fields, and across Franklin Street from Emmanuel.

The school said its campus growth “prompts a reimagining of the existing plan to leverage the newfound assets effectively.”

“Our expanded campus presents a unique opportunity for us to redefine the educational landscape,” Meixner said. “We are excited to engage with our stakeholders to craft a visionary plan that aligns with the educational corridor of the city, connecting us with institutions like Sinclair College and the University of Dayton.”

Asked if there was a timeline for the project, Tina Wagoner, who directs marketing and communication for the school, said the current focus is securing funding for demolition.