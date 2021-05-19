dayton logo
NEW DETAILS: Entertainment area explored to increase Centerville Uptown liquor permits

Creating an entertainment district in the Centerville’s Uptown area is being explored. CONTRIBUTED
Local News | 3 hours ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE — Creating an entertainment district in the city’s Uptown area is being explored.

Gaining an entertainment district designation is a way to increase the number of liquor permits in the Uptown area, the focus of an estimated $10 million project designed to transform the historic center of town over several years.

Currently, a handful of business operators in the area hold liquor permits, Michael Norton-Smith, Centerville development director, said Wednesday.

Getting approval for an entertainment district could significantly expand the number of permits, he said.

Centerville officials said they have talked with the Ohio Department of Commerce about the process of gaining that designation.

Once an application has been presented, approval for the entertainment district could take several months, Norton-Smith said.

An entertainment district was designated for Cornerstone of Centerville several years ago, he said.

