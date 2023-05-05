BreakingNews
New Mexican restaurant ‘bringing something different’ to Huber Heights
X

NEW DETAILS: Historic Dayton Traxler mansion goes unsold at auction after fire

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago
Before fire two weeks ago, buyer had been lined up to do renovations

A 111-year-old historic West Dayton mansion that was recently ravaged by fire went unsold at an auction this week.

The Louis Traxler Mansion was not bid on Thursday at a sheriff’s auction that had been scheduled before the fire. Dayton fire officials said the blaze made the Yale Avenue structure likely a total loss.

“We’re not surprised at all,” Preservation Dayton Inc. President Monica Snow said of the auction results. “To bid $38,000 on it in its current condition, why would anybody do that?”

Preservation Dayton officials said before the fire they had lined up a buyer who was interested in restoring the large historic home.

But fire officials responded to the home listed on the National Register of Historic Places around 3 a.m. April 23 after it was fully engulfed.

ExploreRELATED: Sears building at former Salem Mall has shot at national historic listing

The Dayton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The home had been vacant for several years. It is among several sites Preservation Dayton listed on its endangered properties list compiled in 2021.

The mansion built in 1912 was added to the National Register of Historic Places individually in 1979 and again in 1984 as part of the Dayton View Historic District, according to Preservation Dayton Inc.

The Flemish Chateauesque-style building was built for Louis Traxler — president of the Traxler Department Store — and Adeline Traxler, and was reportedly designed by Harvey Hiestand, founder of Miami University’s College of Architecture, according to Preservation Dayton.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering Town & Country store closing as part of national business shutdown

In Other News
1
Country singer-songwriter Clint Black to perform at the Fraze this...
2
Sears building at former Salem Mall has shot at national historic...
3
Bibibop Asian Grill to open Huber Heights location
4
Carlisle Food Truck Rally weekly event begins today
5
Why the Greek Festival grew into one of Dayton’s favorite annual events

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top