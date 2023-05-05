NEW DETAILS: Historic Dayton Traxler mansion goes unsold at auction after fire

A 111-year-old historic West Dayton mansion that was recently ravaged by fire went unsold at an auction this week.
The Louis Traxler Mansion was not bid on Thursday at a sheriff’s auction that had been scheduled before the fire. Dayton fire officials said the blaze made the Yale Avenue structure likely a total loss.
“We’re not surprised at all,” Preservation Dayton Inc. President Monica Snow said of the auction results. “To bid $38,000 on it in its current condition, why would anybody do that?”
Preservation Dayton officials said before the fire they had lined up a buyer who was interested in restoring the large historic home.
But fire officials responded to the home listed on the National Register of Historic Places around 3 a.m. April 23 after it was fully engulfed.
The Dayton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
The home had been vacant for several years. It is among several sites Preservation Dayton listed on its endangered properties list compiled in 2021.
The mansion built in 1912 was added to the National Register of Historic Places individually in 1979 and again in 1984 as part of the Dayton View Historic District, according to Preservation Dayton Inc.
The Flemish Chateauesque-style building was built for Louis Traxler — president of the Traxler Department Store — and Adeline Traxler, and was reportedly designed by Harvey Hiestand, founder of Miami University’s College of Architecture, according to Preservation Dayton.
About the Author