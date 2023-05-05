NEW DETAILS: Historic Dayton Traxler mansion goes unsold at auction after fire

The Dayton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The home had been vacant for several years. It is among several sites Preservation Dayton listed on its endangered properties list compiled in 2021.

The mansion built in 1912 was added to the National Register of Historic Places individually in 1979 and again in 1984 as part of the Dayton View Historic District, according to Preservation Dayton Inc.

The Flemish Chateauesque-style building was built for Louis Traxler — president of the Traxler Department Store — and Adeline Traxler, and was reportedly designed by Harvey Hiestand, founder of Miami University’s College of Architecture, according to Preservation Dayton.