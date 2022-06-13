dayton logo
NEW DETAILS: Kettering moves to keep fireworks ban before Ohio law change

On July 1, the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio will be legal on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. FILE

Local News
By
3 hours ago

KETTERING — Another city is moving to keep its fireworks ban before Ohio law changes next month to allow them in limited use.

Kettering is considering changes to reaffirm its ban, similar to actions taken by Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Germantown and Oakwood.

A measure set to go before Kettering City Council on Tuesday night addresses Ohio House Bill 172, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed last year.

Kettering’s proposal uses language similar to other communities, stating unsafe fireworks use “continues to pose a significant danger to the public and can cause serious injuries as well as significant property damage … in densely populated residential and business areas”

Starting July 1, Ohio will allow the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.

The law will permit people to set off fireworks on specific days, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, records show.

