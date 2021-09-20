NEW DETAILS: Kettering wants to open up business parks to restaurant, housing development

KETTERING — The city is seeking to allow restaurants and residential housing in Kettering Business Park and Miami Valley Research Park.
City officials want to expand what uses are permitted in business parks to better promote and attract a wider variety of industries and jobs, said Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard.
The changes would “allow for a broader mix of uses in limited circumstances that would enhance the marketability and development potential” in those areas, he said.
Kettering Business Park and Miami Valley Research Park are key areas for Kettering in attracting business and jobs.
Among those located in the Kettering Business Park are Alternate Solutions Health and Kettering Health, which has a multi-million-dollar operations command center, records show.
The city bought about 300 of the MVRP’s 1,250 acres in recent years and has sold land to several businesses.
Among tenants at the business park which straddles Beavercreek and Kettering are Reynolds & Reynolds, Community Tissue Services and Kodak.
In July, Kettering approved the sale of about 2.3 acres to a Beavercreek construction and real estate development company to allow Resonetics LLC expand.
The Resonetics project is expected to add 95 jobs, generating $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.