NEW DETAILS: Oakwood adds pickleball courts as sport’s popularity grows

The city of Oakwood has added pickleball courts, reflecting the popularity of a sport that is one of the fastest growing in the U.S.
The two tennis courts at Orchardly Park have existed for at least 80 years. One was refurbished and the other was recently converted into two pickleball courts, officials said.
Pickleball’s popularity has almost doubled in the past five years, with 4.8 million people now playing, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
Kettering earlier this year announced plans to increase the number of pickleball courts it has. That city has indoor courts at the Kettering Recreation Complex and outdoor ones at John F. Kennedy Park.
Oakwood’s courts are located at Orchardly Park, which is between Orchard Drive and Wonderly Avenue, along Delaine Avenue. They are now open, said Carol Collins, Oakwood’s director of leisure services.
Pickleball is played on badminton-sized courts using a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles, according to usapickleball.org.
