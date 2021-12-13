dayton logo
NEW DETAILS: Restaurant business known for pizza seeks new Kettering site

Little York Tavern & Pizza is seeking a new location after shutting down the one at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in late October, a manager said.
Little York Tavern & Pizza is seeking a new location after shutting down the one at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in late October, a manager said. FILE

By Nick Blizzard
2 hours ago

KETTERING — A second location of restaurant known for its pizza is looking for a new Kettering site after closing the one it has had for the past year.

Little York Tavern & Pizza is seeking a new location after shutting down the one at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in late October, a manager at the Vandalia Little York said.

“We are looking to find another location in Kettering right now,” Arial Alexander said. “We do plan on opening in the near future. We just don’t know where yet.”

The Little York opened the Dorothy Lane site in October 2020. It focused primarily on carryout and delivery, although limited inside seating was available, and patio seating was also offered.

The popular pub and music destination that has operated for nearly four decades in Vandalia has had other franchise sites in the past, including one in Franklin in the late 1990s.

The Kettering space most recently housed Arepas & Co Colombian Comfort Food, which operated for nearly six years before shutting its doors in February 2020 due in part to family medical issues.

