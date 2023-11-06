NEW DETAILS: Taco John’s restaurant delays opening on Kettering business strip

KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market and expanding in Ohio is not expected to open until next month.

The opening of Taco John’s, which had been targeting an Oct. 16 restaurant debut at 4045 Wilmington Pike, has been pushed back until mid-December, according to a company spokeswoman.

The 2,106 square-foot location in front of the large Meijer store will have 30 to 40 part- and full-time employees and a seating capacity of 50, said Marin Suska, Taco John’s media services director.

Credit: JEREMY P.KELLEY/STAFF

Credit: JEREMY P.KELLEY/STAFF

The location was picked because of its high volume of traffic, according to project manager Ana Pelhank of Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for Taco John’s.

Kettering officials have said the area near the East Stroop Road intersection averages about 20,000 vehicles a day.

There is already a large row of fast-food restaurants ringing that Meijer store, including Burger King, Popeye’s, Lee’s, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Dunkin, as well as some sit-down restaurants.

The Taco John’s is expected to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Suska said.

The Wyoming-based restaurant business opened a site in Butler County this spring with a West Chester Twp. location. It also plans to open in Montgomery County’s Miami Twp. next year.

Taco John’s, which started in 1968, has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville and Circleville, according to its website.

