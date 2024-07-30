NEW DETAILS: Warren County $23M new home proposal OK’d in Franklin

A land use change from industrial to residential was passed by the city’s planning commission earlier this month, along with a preliminary plan for the development.

The zoning change was passed with a planned unit development overlay, which gives the city more control over requirements for the development.

Franklin City Council approved both issues Monday night in a 6-0 vote after no objections were raised in a public hearing.

The proposal by Forestar calls for more than 15 acres of open space within the development as parkland, according to Franklin records.

The plan on property Franklin previously annexed calculates a population of more than 900 in the development, city records show.

Planning Commission Chairman David Hopper said the proposal is the first housing development to come before the city in his 16 years on the panel.

The homes would be single-family attached units with a mix of two-story and ranch styles, Franklin Planner Liz Fields has said.

Developer representative Bill Miller said he expects the homes to be built in two to four years.