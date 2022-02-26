New documentary details Dayton rapper’s music, festival

Renaissance man

Carter isn’t a mainstream star but his growing accomplishments are very impressive. He works fulltime as a software engineer, is a co-owner of Black Box Improv Theater and devotes his off-work hours to music and comedy. Carter’s debut album, “Revenge of the Nerd,” was released in 2015, followed by “Rhythm & Poetry” (2018) and “#NBX” (2019). His next full-length, “The Prototype,” drops March 20.

“It’s weird because I’m far from a selfish person,” Carter said. “Part of me is like, ‘Ugh, do I want people to come and stare at me for an hour-and-a-half?’ It still kind of gets me in my stomach when I think about it but this does legitimately show people the hard work it takes to actually put on a festival with just the help of three or four people. I can’t say it’s just me but it’s a super-small team to put on a festival like that.

“Then, on top of that, it’s financially taxing,” he continued. “I want to put on the festival for the community but it’s hard to save money because it always seems like the money is going out to somebody else or for somebody else’s benefit. But, it is what is. I’m not trying to make money off it, I don’t want a dime, I’m doing it for a different purpose.”

Regular guy gives back

“Son of Hip Hop” is a testament to Carter’s intentions.

“The biggest thing I want people to take away from the film is, I’m just a regular guy that lives in the city,” he said. “I’m not famous at all. I go to work like everybody else but I’m truly on the ground floor of doing something and putting something together for this city. I’m all about community involvement and being around people.

“You normally see stories about superstars giving back but not regular people,” Carter added. “For me, it’s not even about giving back because I ain’t got a back to give. I’m pouring out everything I have to give people some type of entertainment and enjoyment.”

The next For Dayton By Dayton is June 11. Local artists interested in performing at the free festival can apply for a spot before April 4 at 4dbdayton.com.

HOW TO GO

What: “Son of Hip Hop: A Rapumentary,” screening and Q&A

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3

Cost: $20

More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com

Artist info: www.thekcarter.com