New family restaurant to open in Trotwood

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The siblings want the restaurant to be known for its “nice, elegant cocktails.” The cuisine will feature a mix of soul and bar food, as well as homemade desserts like pies and cakes.

“We wanted a family restaurant,” Winston said. “We talked about what could bring people together and just creating a nice vibe for families and our community.”

They chose to open their first restaurant in Trotwood because they said the area feels a bit like a food desert.

“We would love to help bring Trotwood back to life,” Lee said.

They plan to begin a full remodel this coming week with hopes to open in September. Winston said they already have a mixologist and a chef in mind. They will be looking to hire bartenders and wait staff.

This is not the first time Winston and Lee have worked together on a project. In June 2023, they announced plans to open The Ambiance Bar & Suites, a bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District with additional space to accommodate service-based businesses. Since then, their vision has grown and they are working on securing a new location.

“We’re constantly brainstorming ideas and concepts,” Lee said. “We have at least two more concepts already in mind.”

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails will have a fun, family friendly atmosphere. They’re planning to use their new space to bring people together.

“For me it’s different because it feels more like home,” Winston said. “There’s just something about feeding people and providing a nice, cozy, beautiful space for people and their families to go.”

The restaurant plans to open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays. For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.