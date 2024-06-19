New Franklin brewery approved for construction, targets 2025 opening

Construction for Slipcast is planned to begin in September, and the business plans to open its doors in summer 2025.

Slipcast Brewing’s building will be about 8,000 square feet, seat 150 people and will have 32 parking spaces on-site. The brewery is expected to cost $3.5 million to build.

Slipcast Brewing is expected to be a staple of Franklin’s downtown, described as an ”anchor.” The brewery plans on engaging with Franklin’s community and hosting community-centered events. The brewery is planned to be a major aspect of Franklin’s downtown revitalization efforts, planning to attract both locals and visitors.

All five of the founders of Slipcast have experience in the brewing industry, but it will be an independent project.

In March, Franklin’s city council unanimously approved the sale of property on the corner of 6th and Riley to Slipcast Brewing.

This comes as the city of Franklin is in the midst of a $13.4 million streetscape project which will renovate Franklin’s Main Street to allow two-way traffic, improve pedestrian safety and help to revitalize Franklin’s downtown.

The streetscape project is expected to be completed by November, and parts of it have already been completed.