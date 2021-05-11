New Kettering pizza restaurant looks to fill jobs before opening business

Gionino’s Pizzeria, which opened its first Miami Valley restaurant on East Third Street in Dayton’s Huffman Historic Area in 2019, plans a second business on Ohio 48.

The Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Ave. is holding open interviews from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as it hires for all positions, according to the site’s Facebook page.