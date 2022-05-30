dayton logo
X

New meteor shower may light up overnight skies

The Tau Herculids may dazzle the overnight sky with a thousand shooting stars an hour. Peak viewing time will be 1 a.m. Tuesday. However, there's a chance the comet debris will be moving too slowly to reach Earth. NASA

caption arrowCaption
The Tau Herculids may dazzle the overnight sky with a thousand shooting stars an hour. Peak viewing time will be 1 a.m. Tuesday. However, there's a chance the comet debris will be moving too slowly to reach Earth. NASA

Local News
By
31 minutes ago

Astronomers are excited by the possibility of a thousand shooting stars an hour overnight over North America.

The peak time to watch the Tau Herculid meteor shower is around 1 a.m.

However, it’s hit or miss whether it will be visible, NASA said.

Earth will pass through the debris trails of a comet — which in 1995 broke into large fragments — called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, of SW3.

If the comet debris is traveling slower than 220 mph. “then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet,” Bill Cooke, who heads NASA’s meteoroid environment office at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, said in a blog post.

Skygazers in North America under clear, dark skies will have the best chance of seeing a Tau Herculid shower.

In Other News
1
Dayton Jewish Film Festival seeks to educate, entertain
2
Air Quality Alert issued for Memorial Day, Tuesday as weather heats up
3
New singer, new single for metal band Skid Row performing at the Rose
4
Sound Valley Connect membership program aids area musicians
5
Teacher leaves remarkable legacy in schools, community

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top