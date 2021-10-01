New Ohio COVID-19 dashboard shows delta, other variants

The highest of proportion of the delta variant was reported from Aug. 1 through 14, when 93.42% of the specimens were delta, 0.57% were Alpha, 0.21% were gamma. 0.14% was iota and 5.56% were other, according to ODH.

The dashboard pulls data from the genomic sequencing of positive PCR tests. The test must have enough of a sample leftover after testing and enough to the virus detected to be able to sequence, according to ODH. As a result, the state cannot determine the variant of some positive tests.

The process of collecting the sample, testing it, sequencing and then reporting it can also take a minimum of three to four weeks, according to the state.

ODH will update the dashboard on Mondays with the most recent biweekly data.