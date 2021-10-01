dayton logo
X

New Ohio COVID-19 dashboard shows delta, other variants

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
3 hours ago

A new Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard that shows the different variants detected in Ohio indicates the delta variant could be on the decline in the Buckeye State.

The dashboard shows what proportion of positive COVID-19 PCR tests are different variants, including alpha or delta, over a two-week period. The data starts at the two-week period ending July 3.

For the two-week period ending on Sept. 11, 73.83% of the COVID-19 specimens collected were the delta variant, according to ODH. Other variants made up 26.05% and the alpha variant, Ohio’s previous dominant variant, accounted for 0.12%.

ExploreOhio COVID cases show signs of decrease, but ‘not a reason for us to declare victory’

From Aug. 13 to 28, 90.63% of the specimens collected were attributed to the delta variant, 0.22% to Alpha, 0.17% to gamma and 8.97% to other variants.

The highest of proportion of the delta variant was reported from Aug. 1 through 14, when 93.42% of the specimens were delta, 0.57% were Alpha, 0.21% were gamma. 0.14% was iota and 5.56% were other, according to ODH.

ExploreOhio doubles Vax-2-School prizes, will expand to ages 5 to 25 with FDA vaccine approval

The dashboard pulls data from the genomic sequencing of positive PCR tests. The test must have enough of a sample leftover after testing and enough to the virus detected to be able to sequence, according to ODH. As a result, the state cannot determine the variant of some positive tests.

The process of collecting the sample, testing it, sequencing and then reporting it can also take a minimum of three to four weeks, according to the state.

ODH will update the dashboard on Mondays with the most recent biweekly data.

In Other News
1
Still making weekend plans? Here are a few ideas
2
Ohio COVID cases show signs of decrease, but ‘not a reason for us to...
3
Black Box Improv Theater in Dayton gets ‘back to being funny’
4
Nonprofit Providing for Women is ‘distributing dignity’ to local women...
5
Ohio doubles Vax-2-School prizes, will expand to ages 5 to 25 with FDA...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top