New restaurant opens in Old North Dayton: ‘They closed their chapter and I’m starting mine’

“This isn’t the same place as I like to remind the people, sadly, and it’s not the same menu. The Condi family took all of their recipes with them, which I was completely fine with,” Fowler said. “They closed their chapter and I’m starting mine.”

The restaurant, located at 201 Brandt St., has been completely remodeled from the bar top that once contained boxing trading cards to the ceiling that was covered in boxer names.

201 Tavern is bright and open with a family friendly atmosphere until 9 p.m. Fowler’s biggest goal is to make sure people feel comfortable.

Fowler is a native of the Old North Dayton neighborhood. She grew up on Notre Dame Avenue and has lived in the area ever since — not including the four years she was in the Navy.

Her favorite part of operating the tavern is the people. Since opening the doors earlier this month, she has enjoyed seeing people she hasn’t seen in years and receiving positive feedback from new and old regulars.

“The community is great,” Fowler said. “People here are loyal. They’re good folks.”

201 Tavern serves thin and crispy, square-cut pizzas, subs, wraps, salads and a variety of appetizers like hot pepper cheese cubes, seasoned potato wedges, fried mushrooms and wings.

Customer favorites include:

Chrissy’s Pizza (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green olives, banana peppers and extra cheese)

Deluxe Pizza (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and banana peppers)

Italian Sub (ham, salami, peperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, tomatoes and Italian dressing)

A brunch menu, that is a work in progress, is being served on Saturday and Sundays featuring an Apple Streusel Pizza, Cherry Danish Pizza and a Breakfast Pizza.

Customers can order food until 10 p.m. for dine-in, pick-up or delivery. The tavern has a full bar with a variety of beer in cans and on draft, seltzers and liquor.

The tavern has live music and will start dart leagues this fall. Fowler and her husband operate the tavern with the help of their friends, Shelley and Billy Grosshart.

201 Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 937-496-5841 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page (@Daytons201Tavern).