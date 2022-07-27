New restaurant, retail options planned for new Centerville shopping center

Oberer said it is working on deals for the new retail center with a couple of letters of intent already inked. Although Oberer did not name it, Outback Steakhouse recently announced it is planning to build a 4,936-square-foot Outback Steakhouse restaurant at 5181 Cornerstone North Blvd.

“The proposed site is the last undeveloped parcel within the Cornerstone Phase III development, hereby known as Villages of Cornerstone,” the application said.

Vantage LLC is proposing to build the restaurant on the eastern end of the site. Drivers will enter on Cornerstone North Boulevard between the proposed restaurant and Home2 Suites. Site work will include the installation of curb and gutter, proposed utilities, pavement for parking and associated drives, site grading and the construction of the proposed building, the application said.

Outback Steakhouse is an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant with multiple locations across the Miami Valley including at 6800 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and 2560 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

The Cornerstone of Centerville North is home to retail giants Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, plus Oberer’s four existing retail centers totaling more than 36,000 square feet, all of which is fully leased, according to Oberer.

The Cornerstone of Centerville North also includes a residential component offering a variety of options including “for rent” opportunities at now-open Cornerstone Apartments and the empty-nester focused Dogwood Common, plus Cornerstone Villas, Oberer’s single-family residential community.

Oberer Realty Services said it has developed nine Kroger anchored centers and has leased and sold millions of square feet of retail and office space in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets. It is part of the network of independent operating companies that make up Oberer Companies, a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1949.