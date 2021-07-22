New Springboro restaurant to feature tropical Latin American fare

Guerra said the food truck developed a following in Beavercreek and Miamisburg neighborhoods, where they regularly sold out of freshly made South American, Venezuelan, Columbian and Caribbean food.

“Latin Americans are very passionate about their food,” he said. “We make food like we’re making it for family. That’s the concept we’re trying to spread. Our love is poured into our food. You are going to be served as if you were family.”

Guerra said they knew they were successful when customers would line up at the door before opening and would travel from places like Troy and as far away as Toledo for their food.

Last December, opportunity knocked to open a restaurant of their own in Springboro.

“People have to eat and they are always looking for a delicious meal,” he said. “Now is the time to evolve and grow. Springboro is our next step. This is a great opportunity to move into suburbia.”

Guerra said, “we want to take you to a tropical garden and take you away from the everyday.”