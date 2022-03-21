New wing and burger spot opens for business in Fairborn

Family-owned restaurant Dad’s Wings and Burgers had a soft opening March 15 at 2638 Colonel Glenn Highway, the former location of the One Eyed Jacks pub. A grand opening is planned for later this year.

As the name suggests, the restaurant offers signature American food, specializing in fresh cut jumbo chicken wings, hand-breaded tenders, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and of course, fresh burgers. The restaurant also serves cheesesteak sandwiches and wraps.