NOAA predicts wetter-than-normal winter for Miami Valley

Temperature-wise, NOAA predicted we will likely see equal chances of below-, near- or above-normal temperatures.

NOAA said that this is the third consecutive La Niña winter, which is expected to bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Southwest, Gulf Coast and East Coast; drier-than-normal conditions across the South; and wetter-than-average conditions for parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest.