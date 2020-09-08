NWS: Early morning flash flooding can be deadly; Warning for Darke, Logan counties

The risk for flash flooding is considerable after storms produced 4 to 6 inches of rainfall in Darke and Logan counties with the possibility for more as showers and thunderstorms were continuing to track east across the region into the early morning hours.

“Flash flooding can be deadly” during the overnight and early morning hours, the NWS said. Drivers are urged to turn around if they encounter high water because it can be deeper than it appears and have a strong current.